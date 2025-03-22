Latest Mass Shooting Goes Down in a New Mexico Park

Police in Las Cruces, New Mexico, were investigating Saturday after multiple people were injured in a mass shooting overnight at a city park. Officers responded shortly after 10pm Friday to reports of gunfire at Young Park, where police and fire personnel discovered an undisclosed number of people with gunshot injuries, according to a statement that Las Cruces police posted to Facebook. Most were transported to local hospitals, others to University Medical Center of El Paso, per the AP . It remained unclear exactly how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries, police said.

Per the New York Times, one of its journalists at the scene saw "what appeared to be two lifeless bodies on the ground" near the event, which the paper reports was "a monthly gathering where drivers of modified sports cars show them off," with a couple hundred people in attendance. KTSM crew at the scene reported speaking to a family who said their relatives may have been killed, but that couldn't be confirmed with police or any other authorities, per the AP. Witnesses say that at least one man involving in the shooting appeared to have an assault-style weapon.

Investigators remained on the scene on Saturday, according to local media reports, and were still trying to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting. The area around the park was temporarily closed to traffic. Local police were receiving assistance from the New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Anyone with info on the shooting, or who wishes to try to find out the status of a victim, can call 575-526-0795. Anyone with video at the scene can upload it here. (More Las Cruces stories.)