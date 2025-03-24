Trump Border Czar: We Won't Defy Judge's Deportation Order

President Trump's border czar said less than a week ago that he didn't "care what the judges think" regarding the administration's controversial deportation flights to El Salvador, which continued despite a judge ordering them to turn around last weekend, and that more would be coming . He now appears to be backing away from that stance ... sort of. In an appearance on ABC News' This Week Sunday (transcript here ), interviewer Jonathan Karl noted both Homan and Trump have since claimed the administration would abide by court orders. Asked what Homan meant when he initially said he "[didn't] care," Homan replied:

Karl then attempted to clarify by asking, "But you're going to abide by court orders as long as—you know, and go through your—your appeals process, but you are not going to defy those orders?" Homan's response to that was simply, "No." (Mediaite sums it up thusly: "Homan offered a clarification that wasn't any more respectful—but went on to say he would not defy court orders.") He also refused to address claims that some of those deported are not actually Venezuelan gang members, as the administration claimed.