Alexander Brothers Guilty on All Counts

Three brothers, including two of the nation's most successful luxury real estate brokers, were convicted of sex trafficking charges Monday after a five-week trial over accusations that they used drugs and force to rape scores of women they had dazzled with their wealth and opulent lifestyle. The verdict came after 11 women testified they were sexually assaulted by one or more of the brothers: twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 38, and Tal Alexander, 39.

The women described attacks that occurred after they were invited to vacation locales including the Hamptons, a Caribbean cruise, and a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, the AP reports. More than 60 women say they were raped by one or more of the brothers, according to prosecutors.