Celebrity | Rihanna Woman Allegedly Shoots Up Rihanna's Home Police say 30-year-old woman arrested; no injuries reported By Evann Gastaldo withNewser.AI Posted Mar 9, 2026 12:00 AM CDT Copied Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion came under fire Sunday afternoon while the singer was inside, according to a law enforcement source who spoke with the Los Angeles Times. Police say a woman in a vehicle opened fire on the home around 1:21pm, with at least one bullet penetrating a wall. No injuries were reported. Rihanna's team has not commented publicly, per TMZ. Officers arrested a 30-year-old woman at the scene; her identity and alleged motive have not been released. Rihanna reportedly lives at the colonial-style property in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood with partner A$AP Rocky and their three children, though it's unclear who else was home during the incident. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed multiple shots were fired and said the investigation is ongoing.