Woman Allegedly Shoots Up Rihanna's Home

Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion came under fire Sunday afternoon while the singer was inside, according to a law enforcement source who spoke with the Los Angeles Times . Police say a woman in a vehicle opened fire on the home around 1:21pm, with at least one bullet penetrating a wall. No injuries were reported. Rihanna's team has not commented publicly, per TMZ .

Officers arrested a 30-year-old woman at the scene; her identity and alleged motive have not been released. Rihanna reportedly lives at the colonial-style property in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood with partner A$AP Rocky and their three children, though it's unclear who else was home during the incident. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed multiple shots were fired and said the investigation is ongoing.