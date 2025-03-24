Tiger Woods: Yes, I'm With Vanessa Trump

For weeks, tabloid reports have connected Tiger Woods with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. Now, the golfer himself has confirmed the relationship on social media, reports the Guardian. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods tweeted to his 6.4 million followers, along with two photos of him and Trump. "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."