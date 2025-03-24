Tiger Woods: Yes, I'm With Vanessa Trump

For weeks, tabloid reports have connected Tiger Woods with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. Now, the golfer himself has confirmed the relationship on social media, reports the Guardian. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods tweeted to his 6.4 million followers, along with two photos of him and Trump. "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
Trump was married to the president's son from 2005 to 2018. They have five children together, including 17-year-old Kai, a promising golfer who attends the same school as Woods' children, Sam and Charlie. She is set to play golf at the University of Miami next year. The AP notes that Woods, 49, is known to be fiercely protective of his privacy, and it wasn't clear what prompted the confirmation of his relationship with Trump, 47. Earlier this month, he announced that a ruptured Achilles tendon would keep him out of the Masters. (More Tiger Woods stories.)