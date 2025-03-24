Judge: Nazis Got Better Treatment Than Venezuelans

A panel of appeals court judges appeared divided Monday on a Trump administration push to lift an order blocking deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under an 18th century wartime law—a case that has become a flashpoint amid escalating tension with the federal courts. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett said Nazis detained in the US during World World II received better legal treatment than Venezuelan immigrants who were were deported to El Salvador this month under the same statute. "We certainly dispute the Nazi analogy," Justice Department attorney Drew Ensign responded during a hearing of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Millett is one of three appellate judges who will decide whether to lift a March 15 order temporarily prohibiting deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, the AP reports. They didn't rule from the bench Monday.

A second judge appeared open to the administration's argument that the migrants should be challenging their detention in Texas rather than the nation's capital. The third judge on the panel didn't ask any questions.