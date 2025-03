Relations certainly aren't warming between the Trump administration and US District Judge James Boasberg, who last Saturday ordered planes carrying deportees to El Salvador to be turned around and brought back to the US. The aircraft instead landed as scheduled, and on Thursday, Boasberg "edged closer" to holding the Trump administration in contempt for possibly violating that ruling, reports the New York Times. The latest:

A dig at the DOJ: Boasberg took the Justice Department to task for not being forthcoming with information he requested about the flights' timing: when they departed, left US airspace, and landed. He said what the DOJ ultimately provided to him on Thursday was "the same general information" it had already provided. "The government again evaded its obligations" and provided "woefully insufficient" information, he wrote in his three-page order.

Boasberg took the Justice Department to task for not being forthcoming with information he requested about the flights' timing: when they departed, left US airspace, and landed. He said what the DOJ ultimately provided to him on Thursday was "the same general information" it had already provided. "The government again evaded its obligations" and provided "woefully insufficient" information, he wrote in his three-page order. The demand: Boasberg set a Tuesday deadline for the DOJ to explain in a filing why it "did not violate the Court's Temporary Restraining Orders by failing to return class members removed from the United States on the two earliest planes that departed on March 15, 2025," reports NBC News. It must also tell him whether it plans to move forward with invoking the state secrets privilege as reason for not handing over the requested information, as DOJ lawyers suggested they might.