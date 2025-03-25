Fallout Intensifies After Bizarre Text Breach

After the extraordinary revelation that a journalist was accidentally looped into a group chat on US war plans, the big question in DC on Tuesday is whether national security adviser Mike Waltz will keep his job, reports Politico. So far, the White House is standing by him publicly after it appears that Waltz mistakenly invited Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to participate in a Signal group chat about a pending strike on Houthis.

Behind the scenes is a different matter. "Half of them (are) saying he's never going to survive or shouldn't survive," one senior administration official tells the outlet, describing internal discussions among staffers. At least two aides said the idea of Waltz resigning is in play. Then again: Axios picks up on defiance among insiders. "We don't care what the media says," it quotes one Trump adviser as saying. "We can easily handle what would kill any other administration." The story notes that President Trump also relishes defying the demands of his critics. One possible scenario is that Waltz offers his resignation and Trump refuses it.