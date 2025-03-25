Plant-Based Diet Could Help You Be Disease-Free at 70

Researchers define "healthy aging" as making it to age 70 without major chronic disease. Believe it or not, this is not entirely out of your hands. A new 30-year study tracking the eating habits of 105,015 middle-aged health professionals in the US finds diets high in plant-based foods with low to moderate amounts of animal-based foods and minimal ultra-processed foods had a higher likelihood of healthy aging independent of body mass index, physical activity, and smoking habits. "This suggests what you eat in midlife can play a big role in how well you age," University of Montreal nutrition researcher Anne-Julie Tessier, lead author of the study published Monday in Nature Medicine , tells the Washington Post .

Most older adults have at least one chronic health condition, such as diabetes, heart disease, or cancer. Just 9,771 study participants (9.3%) reached the age of 70 without one. Their self-reported diets tended to highly adhere to one of eight healthy diets—the Mediterranean diet, the Planetary Health Diet Index, and the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) among them, per the BBC. These emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fats, and nuts and legumes, with low amounts of processed meat, sugars, and trans fat. Participants who scored the highest on the AHEI, specifically developed to prevent chronic disease, had an 86% greater likelihood of healthy aging compared with participants with the lowest scores, NBC News reports.

Diets higher in red and processed meat, trans fats, sodium, and sugary beverages were linked to a lower likelihood of healthy aging. Participants who consumed the most ultra-processed foods were 32% less likely to achieve healthy aging, per the Post. "Our findings suggest that dietary patterns rich in plant-based foods, with moderate inclusion of healthy animal-based foods, may enhance overall healthy aging, guiding future dietary guidelines," reads the observational study. This may be of interest to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who's linked rising rates of chronic disease with processed food, per NBC.