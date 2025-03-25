4 Key Moments in the Leaked Signal Chat

Much of the discussion around the bizarre national security texting breach has been focused on how it happened and what, if any, punishments are warranted. But some outlets also are assessing the text conversation itself among high-ranking White House officials discussing a pending military strike. Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic journalist accidentally looped into the chat, published some of the back and forth, though no details about the strike itself. Some of the takeaways:

Vance disagrees: An editorial in the Wall Street Journal points out that Vice President JD Vance disagreed with President Trump's decision to attack Houthi rebels in Yemen. "I think we are making a mistake," he wrote, suggesting that it was more in Europe's interest. "I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now," he said. "There's a further risk that we see moderate to severe spike in oil prices." Others disagreed, and planning went forward, but "Trump now knows which of his deputies tried to block it and which tried to carry it out," notes the editorial. A piece at New York magazine on this is headlined, "Maybe J.D. Vance Isn't Trump's Puppet."