Maine Governor Responds to Trump's Apology Demand

Last month, President Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills got into a verbal argument during a National Governors Association meeting at the White House, after Trump attacked Mills for allowing transgender athletes to play on girls' and women's teams in her state and Mills pushed back, telling him, "See you in court." That quarrel continued over the weekend, starting with a Truth Social post by Trump. "While the State of Maine has apologized" for Mills' previous remarks, Trump asserted in his Saturday post, "we have not heard from the Governor herself, and she is the one that matters in such cases."

He then demanded a "full throated apology" from Mills personally, as well as "a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again." An apology isn't exactly what Trump received on Monday from Mills, who the Bangor Daily News notes "doubled down" on standing for "the rule of law" against Trump's anti-trans movement. "If the current occupant of the White House wants to protect women and girls, he should start by protecting the women and teenage girls who are suffering miscarriages and dying because they can't get basic, lifesaving health care in states across this country," Mills retorted.

She went on to list other suggestions that Trump should heed to make life better for girls and women, including coming up with solid education and economic plans. Mills also noted that the Constitution bars Trump from making laws "out of gold cloth or by tweet or Instagram posts or press release or executive order." As for that apology from the state of Maine that Trump says he received, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows offered some clarification, per WMTW. "Can confirm 'State of Maine' hasn't apologized," Bellows posted on Bluesky on Saturday, citing her role "as the official keeper of all state records and guardian of the seal." The AP has more on Maine's ongoing fight with the Trump administration over transgender athletes. (More Janet Mills stories.)