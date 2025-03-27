They Stole 8 Corvettes From the Chevy Plant, Didn't Get Far

It was a daring theft that could have been the stuff of movies—if they'd gotten away with it. Police in Kentucky say eight Chevy Corvettes were snatched from the lot of the GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant where Corvettes have been made since the early 1980s. The thieves made off with the $1.2 million in vehicles after cutting a hole in the fence, but they didn't get far: All cars were located in various places and recovered, thanks in part to a woman who spotted a man park a new Corvette with stickers on it at an apartment complex in Bowling Green on Saturday; she called police, who called the plant manager, who discovered they were short eight cars, reports the AP .

Four more Corvettes were found at other locations, and the last three were recovered after a suspicious transport driver called police on Saturday. He said he'd been hired to bring a 2017 model Corvette to Michigan but arrived to find three 2025 models with damage on the bottom and felt like the situation was off. The Courier Journal reports a 21-year-old man who fled after police arrived was detained; Deantae Walker of Westland, Michigan, has been charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, criminal mischief, evading police, and resisting arrest. As he was being booked, Walker allegedly said, "If I would have made it back to Michigan, I would have been paid big," per a police report. A suspect who was with him fled in a Jeep with Ohio tags. No other arrests have been made. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)