Cops: Turning Off Girls' WiFi Almost Proved Fatal for Mom

Three teenage sisters concocted a plan to stab their mother to death because she turned off the WiFi, according to authorities in Texas. The three girls in Houston—ages 14, 15, and 16—grabbed kitchen knives and chased their mother through the family home and out into the street on Sunday night, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The 39-year-old woman didn't suffer serious injuries, though she was struck in the ankle by a brick hurled by one of her daughters, ABC News reports. A 70-year-old grandmother of the teens was also knocked to the ground while trying to protect the mother, the sheriff's office said, per KSAT.