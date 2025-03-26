Bolsonaro Must Stand Trial Over Poison Coup Plot

A big decision in Brazil: A five-judge panel on the country's Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of accepting the charges filed by prosecutors against former President Jair Bolsonaro last month and ordered him to stand trial. He is accused of attempting a coup following his 2022 election defeat. Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet alleged that, among other things, Bolsonaro and 33 others planned to kill then-President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and kill Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes—who is overseeing the case and said Wednesday there was no question that Bolsonaro "knew, handled, and discussed" coup plans. More: