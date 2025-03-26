Evacuations Ordered as Wildfires Spread in NC, SC

More people have been asked to leave their homes in the North Carolina and South Carolina mountains as wildfires spread. The forecast for the rest of the week is not encouraging—dry and windy. A half-dozen large fires are burning in the Blue Ridge Mountains, putting a lot more gray into the landscape and spreading smoke into places like Greenville, the AP reports. Millions of fallen trees from September's Hurricane Helene are both providing fuel for the wildfires and blocking the logging roads and paths firefighters use to fight the blazes and create fire breaks.

Firefighters have managed to save most of the structures near the fires. Only one injury has been reported—a firefighter in North Carolina who got his leg caught under a tree. At least 15 square miles have burned.

Authorities from local fire chiefs all the way to South Carolina's governor are urging people to heed burn bans in both states and stop setting fires to burn garbage or at campsites.