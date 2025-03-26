US / wildfires Evacuations Ordered as Wildfires Spread in NC, SC Debris from Hurricane Helene is fueling the fires and blocking logging roads used by firefighters By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 26, 2025 2:27 PM CDT Copied Hector Medrano, a firefighter from California, stands in the midst of debris from Hurricane Helene as coordinates a helicopter water drop for the wildfires Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Saluda, NC. (AP Photo/Allison Joyce) See 8 more photos More people have been asked to leave their homes in the North Carolina and South Carolina mountains as wildfires spread. The forecast for the rest of the week is not encouraging—dry and windy. A half-dozen large fires are burning in the Blue Ridge Mountains, putting a lot more gray into the landscape and spreading smoke into places like Greenville, the AP reports. Millions of fallen trees from September's Hurricane Helene are both providing fuel for the wildfires and blocking the logging roads and paths firefighters use to fight the blazes and create fire breaks. Firefighters have managed to save most of the structures near the fires. Only one injury has been reported—a firefighter in North Carolina who got his leg caught under a tree. At least 15 square miles have burned. Authorities from local fire chiefs all the way to South Carolina's governor are urging people to heed burn bans in both states and stop setting fires to burn garbage or at campsites. There is rain in the forecast for the weekend, but it isn't the kind of soaking downpour that can knock a fire out on its own, says National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Rehnberg in Greer, South Carolina. "Hopefully that will at least calm things down briefly," Rehnberg says. The bright spot in the forecast for the next week is there is no especially dangerous day where the winds and the dry weather reach potentially disastrous levels like in Los Angeles in January or Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in 2016. Forestry agencies in North Carolina and South Carolina are already figuring out how to rotate teams of firefighters into and out of the mountains for what could be a long fight. "Burn bans are in place and people need to follow them," Rehnberg says. "Even if we do get rain, the weather is going to continue to be a problem as far as we can forecast." South Carolina fire officials called for their first round of evacuations Tuesday night. Two fires are burning—a larger one inside Table Rock State Park in Pickens County that has burned 3.6 square miles and another one on Persimmon Ridge in Greenville County has burned 1.6 square miles. The fires are about 8 miles apart and winds are strong enough that authorities decided to evacuate the area between the two fires. In North Carolina, three fires have burned at least 9.6 square miles in Polk County and in neighboring Henderson County. Late Tuesday, a wildfire started in far western North Carolina not far from Bryson City. Police were evacuating some people as the fire spread to nearly 1 square mile. (More wildfires stories.) See 8 more photos Report an error