When Kids Cry 'Monster' Under the Bed, Maybe Believe Them

It's the stuff of babysitting nightmares, but at least the nightmare is over. CBS News reports on a "troubling surprise" experienced by a babysitter on Monday night, when one of the youngsters in her charge complained of a "monster" hiding under one of the beds at bedtime in a home outside Great Bend, Kansas. According to the Barton County Sheriff's Office , the babysitter went to show the child there was absolutely nothing or no one under said bed—except there absolutely was someone under the bed, in the form of a man identified by authorities as 27-year-old Martin Villalobos Jr.

"An altercation ensued with the babysitter and one child was knocked over in the struggle," the sheriff's office says in its statement, noting the suspect fled the scene. Deputies who responded to a call at the home didn't immediately get their man, but the next morning, they say they spotted him near the same residence during a local search and were able to nab him after chasing him on foot. Villalobos apparently had once lived at the property where the babysitter had been working, but he'd had a protective order issued against him to stay away from the home.

KAKE reports that, according to online court records, Villalobos also has pending charges of criminal threat and domestic battery for a January incident, as well as for violating a protective order in February; it's not clear if this is the same protective order mentioned earlier. For this particular "monster" case, Villalobos was arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail on various charges, including aggravated kidnapping, burglary, battery, and child endangerment. He's being held on a $500,000 bond.