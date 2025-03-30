Hunger Games' District 12 Hits the Market

A former mill village in North Carolina made famous by the Hunger Games movies is for sale with a price tag under $2 million. The two parcels of land that make up Henry River Mill Village, around 60 miles northwest of Charlotte, have hit the market for $800,000 and $1.15 million, Quartz reports. In the Hunger Games, it was the filming location for scenes set in District 12, the impoverished Appalachian home district of Katniss Everdeen, the series' main character. Most of the village was built in 1905. The mill that gave the village its name shut down in 1970 and burned down seven years later.

"The property is amazing," Elaine Namour, one of several owners, tells the Charlotte Observer. "It's a great property." She says the last resident moved out in 2000. She says there is no running water or toilets in the 20 or so homes on 72 acres of land, apart from one that has been refurbished as an Airbnb. There's also a 6,000-square-foot former company store on the property. The Observer describes the property as "one of the last—if not the last—intact mill villages in the state."

A real estate listing describes the homes on the property as "charming, albeit abandoned. It notes that it is "the only commercial retail property currently on the projected path of the state trail system, which places this property in the perfect position for a kayak outfitter, campsites, or a gift and provisions shop." The current owners offer tours and special events. Namour says fans have been visiting the site since the first Hunger Games movie came out. Before the 2012 movie, the village may have been best known as the site where Burke County Sheriff David Oaks was killed by a mill employee in 1966, WSOC reports. (More Hunger Games stories.)