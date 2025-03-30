South Korea's Young Adults Shrug Off Pressure to Marry

South Korea has the world's lowest birthrate, and the government is ramping up its matchmaking efforts. But as the Wall Street Journal reports, young people just don't seem interested. The district of Saha-gu in the large city of Busan, for example, runs matchmaking services and will pay $14,000 upfront to any couple that eventually gets married, on top of housing subsidies and money for pregnancy expenses. The number of takers for that marriage subsidy: Zero. The story notes that 42 districts around the country have started matchmaking events since 2022, resulting in a grand total of only 24 marriages.

"I don't want my parents to find out about these government programs," says a 31-year-old female barista, referring to the state-sponsored cash incentives to date. "They will make me apply." The story explores the reticence, noting a survey showing that three-fifths of working South Koreans think it's fine not to marry for a variety of reasons, including rising costs. Women, in particular, voice fears that returning to an uber-competitive workplace after giving birth is too daunting. In the meantime, the birthrate has fallen to about 0.75 children per woman, well below the threshold needed to keep the population stable. (Read the full story, which includes interviews with young people explaining their views.)