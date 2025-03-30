South Korea's Young Adults Shrug Off Pressure to Marry

Governments roll out matchmaking incentives as birthrate falls, but young people aren't feeling it
Posted Mar 30, 2025 12:00 PM CDT
South Korean Politicians Need a New Skill: Matchmaker
Two exceptions: Yoo Young Yi watches her husband Jo Jun Hwi as he speaks during an interview at their home in Seoul, South Korea. Many young people in South Korea have chosen not to marry or have children, citing a change of views toward a marriage and family life and uncertainty of their future.   (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Korea has the world's lowest birthrate, and the government is ramping up its matchmaking efforts. But as the Wall Street Journal reports, young people just don't seem interested. The district of Saha-gu in the large city of Busan, for example, runs matchmaking services and will pay $14,000 upfront to any couple that eventually gets married, on top of housing subsidies and money for pregnancy expenses. The number of takers for that marriage subsidy: Zero. The story notes that 42 districts around the country have started matchmaking events since 2022, resulting in a grand total of only 24 marriages.

"I don't want my parents to find out about these government programs," says a 31-year-old female barista, referring to the state-sponsored cash incentives to date. "They will make me apply." The story explores the reticence, noting a survey showing that three-fifths of working South Koreans think it's fine not to marry for a variety of reasons, including rising costs. Women, in particular, voice fears that returning to an uber-competitive workplace after giving birth is too daunting. In the meantime, the birthrate has fallen to about 0.75 children per woman, well below the threshold needed to keep the population stable. (Read the full story, which includes interviews with young people explaining their views.)

