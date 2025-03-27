Egypt's Latest Royal Tomb Is a Mystery

Egypt has announced the discovery of its second royal tomb in the same year. Weeks after revealing the discovery of King Thutmose II's tomb , archaeologists unveiled the discovery of a looted tomb belonging to another pharaoh, who remains unidentified. The tomb was found at a necropolis in Abydos, one of ancient Egypt's oldest cities and a burial place for early pharaohs, per the New York Times . It dates to around 3,600 years ago during the Second Intermediate Period when northern Egypt was ruled by the so-called Hyksos from western Asia and southern Egypt was ruled by a group of Egyptian kings. Abydos, in the south, would've had its own ruler.

We don't know much about the Abydos dynasty owing to a subsequent Hyksos invasion, per Smithsonian. But the tomb of King Seneb-Kay, a previously unknown Abydos ruler, was unearthed in 2014. The tomb discovered this year is larger. Nearly 23 feet underground at the base of Mount Anubis, it features a decorated entryway and several rooms, including a limestone burial chamber with 16-foot-high ceilings. The king's name once decorated the entrance to the burial chamber, University of Pennsylvania Egyptologist Josef Wegner tells Live Science. "However, the hieroglyphic texts were damaged by ancient tomb robbers, and not enough survives to read the king's name."

The king's body is also missing from the damaged tomb, which still features painted scenes of the goddess Isis and her sister Nephthys. "This tomb and Seneb-Kay's tomb are the earliest surviving royal tombs that actually have painted decorations inside of them," Wegner tells the Times. Similarities among the two tombs have led some to speculate that the newly discovered one belongs to a predecessor of Seneb-Kay, but the truth remains a mystery. Wegner notes the surrounding area "may yield more royal tombs of the same era [which] could shed light on identity and ownership of this new royal tomb," per Live Science. (More discoveries stories.)