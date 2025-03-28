Trump Targets 'Improper Ideology' at Smithsonian

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday targeting what he calls "improper ideology" at the Smithsonian Institution. In recent years, Trump said, the institution has "come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology," which has "promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive." The "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History" order directs Vice President JD Vance to "effectuate the policies of this order" at the Smithsonian's 21 museums, 14 research centers, and the National Zoo. Vance is a member of the institution's Board of Regents because of his position in government.