DHS Worker Punished for Including Reporter on Email

A longtime Department of Homeland Security staffer is facing career-threatening consequences for a mistake that has a lot in common with the Signal breach . Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief of staff Jason Houser and two current DHS officials speaking on condition of anonymity tell NBC News that the worker accidentally added a reporter from a conservative publication to an email that included details of upcoming ICE operations. The officials say the employee was placed on leave days after the error in late January and was informed that the agency plans to revoke her security clearance.

The officials tell NBC that the employee realized her mistake immediately and called the reporter, who agreed not to publish the information, which was not classified but considered sensitive. Another person on the email, however, informed senior officials at DHS, where leaders have blamed leaks for problems with ICE operations. The worker was ordered to surrender her cellphone and take a polygraph test, the officials tell NBC. Houser says the woman, who has worked for DHS since the George W. Bush administration, has a reputation for being "mission-focused" and "apolitical." He says it shows "staggering hypocrisy" for the administration to punish her, but not the more senior officials involved in the Signal leak.

Mary McCord, a former federal prosecutor who served in the Justice Department's national security division, tells NBC that both cases are "examples of carelessness in the handling of highly sensitive information" and should be handled the same way.