Tribe Finally Gets Back Its Stolen Land in Illinois

After 175 years of patience and persistence, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has reclaimed a piece of their ancestral land in Illinois that had long been promised to them. Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law on March 21 returning the 1,500-acre Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area to the tribe. The transfer follows years of negotiations led by Joseph "Zeke" Rupnick, the tribe's chairman. "Illinois has shown true courage and vision by leading the way in the Land Back movement, demonstrating that healing and reconciliation are possible," Rupnick said.

The land was originally part of a 1,280-acre reservation granted in an 1829 treaty—but when Chief Shab-eh-nay and his people left it 20 years later to take an extended trip to see family in Kansas, the government took the land and auctioned it off to settlers, the AP reports. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Illinois created a state park on the land after buying it with federal grant funds in the late '60s and '70s. WTTW reports the Prairie Band have long insisted the land was legally theirs because Congress did not green light its sale; attorneys with the Department of the Interior in 2001 affirmed that stance.

The land the tribe has reclaimed isn't precisely the same land they originally occupied. Native News Online explains some private homes sit within the boundaries of that original reservation; only the portion that is state park land has been returned to the Prairie Band. The land will remain a public park but be legally owned by the tribe. Rupnick told lawmakers the tribe would not build a casino, but he did not dismiss the possibility of erecting a hotel there given the 150 campsites and 500,000 annual visitors to the park, which sits 68 miles west of Chicago and is 20 minutes away from the closest lodging. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)