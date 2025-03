The view of the White House is going to look a bit different in the near future: a giant southern magnolia linked to Andrew Jackson is coming down, reports the Hill. President Trump announced on Truth Social Sunday that the tree will be taken down next week because it's in "terrible condition" and presents a safety hazard. A new tree will be planted in its place, and the "Historic wood from the tree will be preserved by the White House Staff, and may be used for other high and noble purposes!!!" Trump wrote.