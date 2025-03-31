Tom Hanks Stars in Son's Forrest Gump-Inspired Music Video

Tom Hanks revisits the world of Forrest Gump in a new music video for his son's band. Chet Hanks (you may remember him for his controversial views on the n-word, his apparently accidental white supremacist anthem, or, perhaps, his anti-vaccine views) is now a member of country music duo Something Out West, and the band's new single "You Better Run" features quite a lot of running—as does, of course, Forrest Gump. The music video features several scenes inspired by the iconic Tom Hanks movie, as well as many shots of Chet Hanks, apparently in the role of Forrest, sitting on a park bench with various other people, sometimes with a box of chocolates. About halfway through the video, one of those other people turns out to be none other than the original Forrest Gump himself.