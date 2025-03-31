The Cranes Are Back, and They Largely Dodged Bird Flu

It's crane season in Nebraska, the time of year when hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes descend on the Platte River as part of their annual migration north. And as Smithsonian Magazine reports, this year's flock appears to be robust—and to have largely dodged bird flu, which had been a particular concern this year. The count has been strong, with officials logging more than 700,000 cranes in the most recent survey in the Central Platte River Valley, per the nonprofit CraneTrust.org.