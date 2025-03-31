Wall Street Swings Ahead of Tariff Announcement

Instead of stocks, prices strengthened for things considered safer bets when the economy is looking shaky. Gold rose again to briefly crest $3,160 per ounce. Prices for Treasury bonds also climbed, which in turn sent their yields down. On Wednesday, the US is set to begin what Trump calls "reciprocal" tariffs, which will be tailored to match what he sees is the burden each country places on US imports, including things like value-added taxes.

At Goldman Sachs, economists expect Trump to announce an average 15% reciprocal tariff. They also raised their forecast for inflation and lowered it for US economic growth for the end of the year. Altogether, they now see a 35% chance of recession in the next year, up from an earlier forecast of 20%, "reflecting our lower growth forecast, falling confidence, and statements from White House officials indicating willingness to tolerate economic pain," according to Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle.

If the April 2 tariffs end up being less onerous than investors fear—if Trump includes no additional tariff increases on China, for example—stocks could rally. But if they end up being a worst-case scenario, which also gets businesses so fearful that they start cutting their workforces, something that hasn't happened so far, stocks could sink much further.

Some familiar names were among Wall Street's hardest hit on Monday. Tesla fell 1.7% to bring its loss for the year so far to 31.7%. Nvidia , which has ridden the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology to become one of Wall Street's most influential stocks, fell 1.2%. On the winning side of Wall Street was Mr. Cooper, which jumped 14.5% after the home loan servicer said it's being bought by mortgage company Rocket in an all-stock deal valued at $9.4 billion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rose 1.2% to bring its gain for the year so far to 18.1%.