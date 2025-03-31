Venice: Bezos Wedding Won't Cause Gondola Shortage

Venice has confirmed that it will host the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez later this year, but authorities say the Amazon founder's guests won't be hogging all the gondolas. In a statement , the city administration said the "many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded," USA Today reports. The city said there would be around 200 guests at the event, making it easy to handle without disruption for residents and visitors. The city said that contrary to media reports, wedding organizers have not "booked an excessive number of gondolas or water taxis."

Reports in Italian media had claimed that the city would be "invaded" by hundreds of celebrities, the AP reports. Bezos and Sanchez haven't confirmed a wedding date, but a spokesperson for Mayor Luigi Brugnaro says the celebrations will take place over three days starting on June 24, CNN reports. "We immediately and mutually shared with the organizers that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city," the mayor said in a statement. "Those who love Venice will always be welcome." Sources tell People that the guest list will include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. (More Jeff Bezos stories.)