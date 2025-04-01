9 Republicans Vote With Dems in Defeat for Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson endured a decisive defeat Tuesday after he staged an unusually aggressive effort to quash a proposal for new parents in Congress to able to vote by proxy rather than in person, as they care for newborns. Nine of his own Republicans joined all Democrats in rejecting his plan, 206-222, in a dramatic vote.

It was a high-profile setback for the speaker, who rarely exercises the power of his gavel in such a determined way as he did trying to prevent the bipartisan plan from two new mothers—Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Colorado, the AP reports. But Johnson, like GOP leaders before him, rails against proxy voting