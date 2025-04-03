Before His 25-Hour Speech, Booker Fasted and Dehydrated

A lot of work went into Sen. Cory Booker's 25-hour speech that ended Tuesday night on the Senate floor: He brought with him 1,164 pages of prepared material to draw from. The physical preparation was simple: "I think I stopped eating on Friday, and then to stop drinking the night before I started on Monday," he said afterward, the Hill reports. "And that had its benefits, and it had its really downsides." Booker said he didn't want his doctor to be irked at him, and other physicians did point out the risks. Still, said Dr. Santina Wheat, a family medicine doctor in Illinois, "It's an amazing physical feat." It involved: