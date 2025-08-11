Shooter Fired 180 Times at CDC Buildings

The man who attacked the CDC headquarters in Atlanta on Friday fired more than 180 shots into the campus and broke about 150 windows, with bullets piercing "blast-resistant" windows and spattering glass shards into numerous rooms, according to information circulated internally at the agency. It may take weeks or months to replace windows and clean up the damage, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel said, per the AP. Police said a Georgia man who had blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him depressed and suicidal opened fire Friday, killing a police officer. No one at the CDC was injured.