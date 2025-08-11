Rapper Halts Show to Scold Mom With Baby

Maluma worried about the 1-year-old's lack of ear protection
Posted Aug 11, 2025 12:20 PM CDT
Rapper Halts Show to Scold Mom With Baby
Colombian singer Maluma in a file photo.   (AP Photo/Alejandro Godinez)

A young mother who went to see Colombian rap star Maluma surely expected to have a good time. Instead, she got a very public lecturing about parenting—from Maluma himself. As Variety reports, the singer stopped his show in Mexico City over the weekend when he noticed the fan with her young child, who had no ear protection.

  • "With all due respect … how old are they?" Maluma asked her in a video shared online. (It's been translated to English.) "A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it's a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f---ing high? Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn't even know what it's doing here. Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It's heavy. It's your responsibility."

  • Page Six notes that the 31-year-old Maluma has a 1-year-old daughter of his own, a fact he referenced. "You're waving them around like they're a toy," he told the woman, and the crowd appeared to support him. "That baby doesn't want to be there, for real. I'm telling you with all love and respect, now that I'm a father. … I would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware."
  • The woman is not seen in the clip, and it's not clear if she left after the public scolding, notes TMZ.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X