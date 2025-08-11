Rapper Halts Show to Scold Mom With Baby

A young mother who went to see Colombian rap star Maluma surely expected to have a good time. Instead, she got a very public lecturing about parenting—from Maluma himself. As Variety reports, the singer stopped his show in Mexico City over the weekend when he noticed the fan with her young child, who had no ear protection.

"With all due respect … how old are they?" Maluma asked her in a video shared online. (It's been translated to English.) "A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it's a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f---ing high? Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn't even know what it's doing here. Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It's heavy. It's your responsibility."