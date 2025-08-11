Jamie Lee Curtis Has All-Caps Reply to Freakier Friday Review

Freakier Friday is getting largely positive reviews—it currently has a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 73% from critics—and it's not doing too shabby at the box office, either. Even so, not everyone is a fan, most notably a critic from Time magazine who got called out by none other than one of the film's main stars, Jamie Lee Curtis herself, per the Hollywood Reporter. Time posted a blurb from its review of the movie, which it calls "humiliating to everyone involved," on Instagram Friday. Among other lines, critic Stephanie Zacharek writes, "Ugly costumes, humiliating scenarios, and zero added value—this is a sequel with the sole purpose of cashing in on the fondness people have for the original movie and nothing more."