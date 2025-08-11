Explosion Rocks US Steel Plant Near Pittsburgh

An explosion Monday at a US Steel plant near Pittsburgh has left dozens injured and people trapped under the rubble, reports the AP. There are no confirmed fatalities at the Clairton Coke Works in Clairton, which is about 15 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, per the Wall Street Journal. "Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community," tweeted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.





The Allegheny County Emergency Services said that a fire at the plant started around 10:50am and that it has transported five people. The agency did not provide any more details on those people transported and would only say it was an "active scene." Footage on local media showed smoke rising from what appears to have been a large explosion.

The plant, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America and is one of four major US Steel plants in Pennsylvania that employ several thousand workers.