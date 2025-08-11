10 Best Cities for Urban Gardening

New York City might not conjure up immediate images as a gardening haven, but the city comes in at No. 1 on a related new ranking. Lawn Starter looked at various metrics to determine the best US cities for urban gardeners, and NYC scored the top spot thanks mainly to the large number of community gardens (780) within its borders. Other factors include the number of community forests, garden stores, gardening clubs, and monthly precipitation. The top 10 finishers: