10 Best Cities for Urban Gardening

New York comes in at No. 1, thanks to the number of community gardens
Posted Aug 11, 2025 4:17 PM CDT
Stock image of an urban garden.   (Getty / BrianScantlebury)

New York City might not conjure up immediate images as a gardening haven, but the city comes in at No. 1 on a related new ranking. Lawn Starter looked at various metrics to determine the best US cities for urban gardeners, and NYC scored the top spot thanks mainly to the large number of community gardens (780) within its borders. Other factors include the number of community forests, garden stores, gardening clubs, and monthly precipitation. The top 10 finishers:

  1. New York City, with an overall score of 49.39
  2. Atlanta, Georgia, 44.78
  3. Tampa, Florida, 38.61
  4. Miami, Florida, 37.82
  5. Houston, Texas, 37.08
  6. Nashville, Tennessee, 37.02
  7. Fort Myers, Florida, 36.23
  8. Portland, Oregon, 35.90
  9. Jacksonville, Florida, 32.28
  10. San Francisco, California, 31.62
See the full list, for more details and categories.

