Why Zach Bryan 'Will Never Play in Kansas City'

Zach Bryan spent a fair amount of time Friday beefing with Kansas City Chiefs fans, and amid the feud came a promise that the country star will never perform in the Missouri city that is home to the NFL team. It all started when Bryan taunted Chiefs fans by posting , "where are all the three peat people from last year:/" Bryan, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, was referencing the Chiefs fans who hoped their team would win a historic three Super Bowls in a row, only to be disappointed when the Eagles beat them this year, People reports.

Chiefs fans were riled up, and when one accused Bryan of singling out the "same fanbase that sells out his shows," Bryan quickly replied, "Please understand I will never play in Kansas City." (He has in fact played there in the past, in 2021, 2023, and last year.) Several more posts followed, though Bryan seemed to imply he was only engaging in lighthearted "trash talk." He's ribbed the Chiefs before, as well as No. 1 Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, in a post that actually led him to apologize and deactivate his X account for a period of time last year. During that incident, he claimed to have been drunk when he made the post, the Kansas City Star reports.