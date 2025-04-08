Report: Trump Wants to Fine Migrants $998 a Day

The Trump administration is continuing its push to deport or otherwise vacate immigrants from the United States, and it's now come up with a plan for those who won't leave on their own: Deplete their bank accounts. Reuters has seen documents that suggest President Trump plans to fine migrants facing deportation orders $998 for every day that they remain in the States, using a decades-old law to justify his actions.



Details: A Homeland Security rep tells Reuters that undocumented migrants should use the CBP One app available to help them leave the US of their own volition, and that if they don't, "they will face the consequences," including the $998 daily penalty. A senior Trump official says that they're even looking into making the fines retroactive for five years, which would add up to more than $1 million. The administration is also looking at seizing and selling migrant assets.