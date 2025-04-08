Roof Collapse Is Deadly at Dominican Republic Disco

At least 13 people died and more than 70 were injured after a roof fell at a discotheque in the capital of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, authorities said. Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at Jet Set in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, per the AP. "We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble," he said. Among the injured is merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed.