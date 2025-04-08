2 Former MLB Players Dead in Dominican Republic Disaster

Two former Major League Baseball players were among at least 66 people killed in the Dominican Republic nightclub disaster early Tuesday, authorities say. Kelvin Cruz, the country's sports minister, confirmed Tuesday that pitcher Octavio Dotel, who was rescued from the Santo Domingo building, died from his injuries, NBC News reports. More than 160 people were injured when the roof collapsed onto patrons during a merengue concert.

"We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leagues and Immortal of Dominican Sport, Octavio Dotel," Cruz said in a statement. The 51-year-old played for 13 teams in his 15-year MLB career and won the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, ESPN reports. Dotel started his MLB career in 1999 with the New York Mets, who held a moment of silence for him before their Tuesday game at Citi Field, reports USA Today.