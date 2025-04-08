2 Former MLB Players Dead in Dominican Republic Disaster

Pitcher Octavio Dotel was rescued after nightclub roof collapse but died from his injuries
Posted Apr 8, 2025 5:51 PM CDT
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Octavio Dotel throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Oct. 24, 2011, in Arlington, Texas.   (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Two former Major League Baseball players were among at least 66 people killed in the Dominican Republic nightclub disaster early Tuesday, authorities say. Kelvin Cruz, the country's sports minister, confirmed Tuesday that pitcher Octavio Dotel, who was rescued from the Santo Domingo building, died from his injuries, NBC News reports. More than 160 people were injured when the roof collapsed onto patrons during a merengue concert.

  • "We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leagues and Immortal of Dominican Sport, Octavio Dotel," Cruz said in a statement. The 51-year-old played for 13 teams in his 15-year MLB career and won the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, ESPN reports. Dotel started his MLB career in 1999 with the New York Mets, who held a moment of silence for him before their Tuesday game at Citi Field, reports USA Today.

  • The sports ministry said 44-year-old Tony Blanco also died in the tragedy, People reports. Blanco, a first baseman, played one season with the Washington Nationals and played with four teams during a long career in Japan's Nippon Baseball League. His son, Tony Blanco Jr., is a current prospect with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • Politicians were also among the dead and injured, the AP reports. Officials say Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecresti province and sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, died in a hospital after she was rescued from the rubble. National lawmaker Bray Vargas was injured in the disaster and authorities say they are still trying to find merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed. His manager says the group's saxophonist was killed when the roof fell in at around 1am, an hour after they started performing.
