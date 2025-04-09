A Familiar Chime Joins Our 'Nation's Playlist'

The Microsoft Windows 95 startup chime, a sound intended to convey "welcome, hopefulness and progress," has officially become one of "the sounds of America." The rather lengthy chime has been added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, along with 24 other titles, bringing the full list up to 675, per NPR. The National Recording Registry is "our evolving nation's playlist," honoring "audio treasures worthy of preservation, including iconic music across a variety of genres, field recordings, sports history and even the sounds of our daily lives with technology," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says in a statement.