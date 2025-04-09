A Familiar Chime Joins Our 'Nation's Playlist'

The Microsoft Windows 95 startup chime, a sound intended to convey "welcome, hopefulness and progress," has officially become one of "the sounds of America." The rather lengthy chime has been added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, along with 24 other titles, bringing the full list up to 675, per NPR. The National Recording Registry is "our evolving nation's playlist," honoring "audio treasures worthy of preservation, including iconic music across a variety of genres, field recordings, sports history and even the sounds of our daily lives with technology," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says in a statement.
Other new additions this year include albums from Miles Davis, Elton John, Tracy Chapman, and Amy Winehouse; Celine Dion's Titanic theme song; the score of the videogame Minecraft; and a historic 1960 World Series broadcast. The full list, in chronological order:
- "Aloha 'Oe" by the Hawaiian Quintette (1913)
- "Sweet Georgia Brown" by Brother Bones & His Shadows (1949)
- "Happy Trails" by Roy Rogers and Dale Evans (1952)
- Chuck Thompson's radio broadcast of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series (Oct. 13, 1960)
- Harry Urata Field Recordings (1960-1980)
- Don Rickles' Hello Dummy! (1968)
- Chicago's Chicago Transit Authority (1969)
- Miles Davis' Bitches Brew (1970)
- "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" by Charley Pride (1971)
- "I Am Woman" by Helen Reddy (1972)
- "El Rey" by Vicente Fernandez (1973)
- Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)
- "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" by Freddy Fender (1975)
- I've Got the Music in Me from Thelma Houston & Pressure Cooker (1975)
- The Koln Concert album by Keith Jarrett (1975)
- Steve Miller Band's Fly Like an Eagle (1976)
- Nimrod Workman Collection (1973-1994)
- Tracy Chapman's Tracy Chapman (1988)
- Mary J. Blige's My Life (1994)
- Microsoft Windows Reboot Chime by Brian Eno (1995)
- Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" (1997)
- Chanticleer's Our American Journey (2002)
- Amy Winehouse's Back to Black (2006)
- "Minecraft: Volume Alpha" by Daniel Rosenfeld (2011)
- The Original Broadway Cast Album of Hamilton (2015)