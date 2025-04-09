US /
Uber

10 Oddest Things Left in an Uber Last Year

What is a Viking drinking horn anyway?
Posted Apr 9, 2025 2:50 PM CDT
An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Sept. 12, 2022.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Uber is out with its ninth-annual Lost & Found Index, and as in years past, it's filled with some unusual—and very au courant—items, including, yes, Ozempic. People have also left behind divorce papers, a DNA testing kit, and a sticky boob bra, but they've left no item behind more often than their phone. New York ranked as the most forgetful city, the 11pm hour ranked as the most forgetful of the day, and Oct. 26 ranked as the most forgetful day of the year. Of the 50 items Uber designated as the most "unique" ones left behind, here are our favorite 10 (see the full list here):

  1. Mannequin head with human hair
  2. Viking drinking horn
  3. Ghostbusters ghost trap
  4. Chainsaw
  5. Urinal
  6. Two mattresses
  7. Witch broom
  8. Plunger
  9. 10 live lobsters
  10. Taxidermied rabbit

And the 10 most commonly forgotten items:

  1. Phone
  2. Wallet
  3. Keys
  4. Luggage
  5. Headphones
  6. Glasses
  7. Clothing
  8. Passport
  9. Vape
  10. Water Bottle
NBC New York reports that in honor of the list's reveal, Uber held its first-ever lost and found pop-up in Manhattan on Tuesday, where people people were able to "browse all the randomness" of what was left behind and learn how to get any lost items back. (More Uber stories.)

