10 Oddest Things Left in an Uber Last Year

Uber is out with its ninth-annual Lost & Found Index, and as in years past, it's filled with some unusual—and very au courant—items, including, yes, Ozempic. People have also left behind divorce papers, a DNA testing kit, and a sticky boob bra, but they've left no item behind more often than their phone. New York ranked as the most forgetful city, the 11pm hour ranked as the most forgetful of the day, and Oct. 26 ranked as the most forgetful day of the year. Of the 50 items Uber designated as the most "unique" ones left behind, here are our favorite 10 (see the full list here):



Mannequin head with human hair Viking drinking horn Ghostbusters ghost trap Chainsaw Urinal Two mattresses Witch broom Plunger 10 live lobsters Taxidermied rabbit