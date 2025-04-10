Trans Pilot Sues Influencer: I 'Believe in Consequences'

A transgender pilot falsely reported to have been flying the military helicopter that collided in January with a commercial airplane, killing 67, is now suing a right-wing influencer for spreading that rumor—the insinuation being that she was hired only due to DEI initiatives. "I want to hold this person accountable for what they did to me," the National Guard's Jo Ellis, 35, says in a statement to NBC News regarding her defamation suit against Matt Wallace, filed on her behalf by the Equality Legal Action Fund. "It's become too common that people can say horrible things about someone, profit at their expense, and get away with it."

Wallace's tweets: Wallace, who has more than 2.3 million followers on X, tweeted from a secondary account not even 24 hours after the tragedy, including a photo of Ellis and commenting without proof that one of the pilots of the Black Hawk chopper was transgender—which soon went viral, per Ellis' complaint.