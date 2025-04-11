Florida Teacher Canned for Using Student's Preferred Name

A Florida teacher at an arts magnet school is out of a job after addressing a student by a name they wished to be called. Per ClickOrlando.com, Brevard Public Schools says it won't be renewing a contract next year for Melissa Calhoun, an educator at Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, after discovering Calhoun called said student not by their legal name, but by one of their own preference.

Florida law: The issue, according to the district, which began an investigation after the student's family complained, is that Calhoun violated a Florida law that bars teachers from calling students by a "preferred personal title or pronouns" that don't sync with the gender they were listed as at birth, unless they have explicit written permission from a student's parents. The Washington Post reports that the Florida rule also applies to students who want to use a nickname, not just those affected by a change in gender identity.