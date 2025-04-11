3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Florida

Three people aboard a small plane were killed when the aircraft crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday morning, reports NBC Miami. The driver of a car also was injured in the crash, says Boca Raton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle. The Cessna 310 came down about 10:20am after leaving the airport en route for Tallahassee, per the AP. The plane came down near Interstate 95, onto railroad tracks.