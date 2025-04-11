3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Florida

Three people aboard a small plane were killed when the aircraft crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday morning, reports NBC Miami. The driver of a car also was injured in the crash, says Boca Raton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle. The Cessna 310 came down about 10:20am after leaving the airport en route for Tallahassee, per the AP. The plane came down near Interstate 95, onto railroad tracks.
"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community," said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer. "At this time, details are still emerging, and we are working closely with emergency responders and authorities." The cause was still under investigation. The condition of the injured car driver was not immediately available. (More plane crash stories.)