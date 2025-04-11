2 Sports Media Figures Regret Roles in Rumor

Two prominent figures in the world of sports media are expressing regret over their roles in spreading a malicious and false rumor about a female college freshman. The incident involves 19-year-old University of Mississippi student Mary Kate Cornett, who has been threatening legal action. Somewhere in the dark recesses of the internet, a rumor emerged that she was sleeping with the father of her boyfriend. Pat McAfee talked about it on his ESPN show, and hosts with Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sports platform also amplified it.