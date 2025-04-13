Brit's Tattoo Is in US Guide to Spotting Tren de Aragua

Pete Belton says he's "just an average middle-aged man from Derbyshire," England, but he's worried that American officials might link him to the Tren de Aragua gang when he visits the US this summer. The reason: His tattoo appears in the Department of Homeland Security's guide to identifying alleged members of the Venezuelan gang. Belton got the tattoo of a clock face to mark the date and time of his daughter's birth. The BBC reports that the photo of it that appears in Homeland Security and Texas Department of Public Safety documents was apparently lifted from a 2016 Instagram post by a tattoo artist in Nottingham.

The image is one of nine tattoos, including crowns and trains, shown in the "Alien Enemy Validation Guide." Administration officials say tattoos aren't reason enough on their own for deportation, but relatives of several Venezuelan men sent to a prison in El Salvador say they were falsely identified as gang members and deported under the Alien Enemies Act because of tattoos, notes the New York Times. Relatives say one man was deported because of a crown tattoo in honor of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid; another because of a crown tattoo to mark his grandmother's death.

Belton, 44, has booked a trip to Miami in August with his wife and daughter but he tells the BBC he's worried it might end up "being a six month all-inclusive holiday to Guantanamo." "In my head I'm thinking if I'm working in border force and I saw me walking through I'd think 'hey up we've got one, he's the one in the document,'" he says. Belton says they've decided not to cancel the trip but he will keep an eye on developments. "Hopefully now they'd realize I'm not a Venezuelan gangster but I've seen crazier things happen in the news recently, so we're just going to wait and see," he says. (More Tren de Aragua stories.)