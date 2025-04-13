'It's Not Just Measles.' Whooping Cough Cases Spike

The story ties the increase to a decline in vaccines. It notes that kindergarten vaccination data shows that vaccination rates for pertussis have steadily declined since the pandemic, along with those for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, and polio. Taking a broader look, at least three dozen states have seen a drop in rates for at least one major vaccine from 2013 to 2023. "This is not just measles," says Dr. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious diseases doctor in New York City. "It's a bright-red warning light." The story includes the views of those who see the matter as a personal choice, and frames it all in the backdrop of cuts at the Department of Health and Human Services under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime skeptic of vaccines. (Read the full story.)