White House Misses Judge's Deadline on Deportee

The Justice Department did not abide by a judge's order to detail how it planned to retrieve a mistakenly deported man, saying it did not have enough time to comply by the Friday morning deadline. It's the latest back-and-forth over the plight of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was picked up in Maryland and sent to a prison in his native El Salvador, reports CBS News.

After the missed deadline, US District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the Justice Department to provide daily updates on what is being done to secure Abrego Garcia's return, reports Reuters. "We are going to make a record of everything the government is doing and not doing," she said, adding that it was "extremely troubling" the Justice Department missed the deadline to document the deportee's whereabouts and status.

A Justice Department lawyer said the department would comply with the new directive. The judge imposed the initial deadline soon after the Supreme Court backed her on Thursday and ordered the US to "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return.