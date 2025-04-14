Suspect in Attack on Governor's Mansion Hospitalized

The man charged in an arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor's mansion was hospitalized Monday after a medical event that police say was "not connected to this incident or his arrest," delaying his arraignment. Cody Balmer's mother tells the AP that the 38-year-old has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She says "nobody would help" when she tried to get assistance with his mental health issues in recent days. "He wasn't taking his medicine, and that's all I want to say," she says.



The charges. The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office says Balmer has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated arson, burglary, and terrorism in connection with the attack, NBC News reports. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family, and another family were in the Harrisburg mansion when a fire was set around 2am Sunday.