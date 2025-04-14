Trump Is Considering Pausing Auto Tariffs

President Trump suggested Monday that he might temporarily exempt the auto industry from tariffs he previously imposed on the sector to give carmakers time to adjust their supply chains. "I'm looking at something to help some of the car companies with it," Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office. He said automakers needed time to relocate production from Canada, Mexico, and other places. "And they need a little bit of time because they're going to make them here, but they need a little bit of time. So I'm talking about things like that."

The statement hinted at yet another round of reversals on tariffs as Trump's onslaught of import taxes has panicked financial markets and raised deep concerns from Wall Street economists about a possible recession, the AP reports.