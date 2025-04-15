Pope Puts 'God's Architect' on Track for Sainthood

Antoni Gaudi just took his first official step toward becoming a saint. The Catalan architect who designed the still-in-progress Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain, has been placed on the path to sainthood by Pope Francis, who in a Monday decree declared Gaudi "venerable" and full of "heroic virtues." CBS News notes this is the initial part of the process that leads to beatification and then, finally, to sainthood. Per the Guardian, this declaration was the pope's first official appointment since he left the hospital after a weekslong bout with pneumonia. More on the move on Gaudi:

Criteria: To be beatified, candidates must be considered either a martyr, someone with a "clearly saintly reputation," or, as Gaudi is apparently viewed, as someone who's "lived a life of heroic values," per CBS. Those who pass that bar must also, after they've died, receive credit for two miracles (just one if you're a martyr) before achieving sainthood—a process that can stretch for years, decades, or even centuries, notes the New York Times.